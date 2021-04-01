New Pfizer clinical trial shows 'promising' results for ages 12-15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A COVID-19 vaccine for kids is inching closer to approval.

On Wednesday, Pfizer released results of a recent clinical trial which showed 100 percent efficacy in kids ages 12-15.

The company says they plan to submit the results to the Food and Drug Administration for an expanded Emergency Use Authorization.

Right now, the Pfizer EUA only applies to those 16-years-old and over, but company executives said they hope to have the vaccine approved for kids aged 12 and over before next school year.

Still, several parents in Tallahassee are hesitant to vaccinate their kids, saying they want to know more information before they will be comfortable with it.

Ashley Clymer is a mother of three kids. While they’re still too young, she doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“I think it’s just too soon, there needs to be more research,” Clymer said. “They’re at a lower risk for getting COVID to begin with, I don’t feel like it’s necessary to vaccinate them for it.”

Out of 2,206 participants between the ages of 12 and 15, there were 18 confirmed positive COVID cases, all of which came from the placebo group.

Pediatric and Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nectar Aintablian says the results, while not surprising based on previous age group trials, are encouraging.

“It’s very promising that we have the data so that it can be presented to the FDA,” Aintablian said. “It will build herd immunity that we’re looking for, because 12 year old do things. They play sports, they go to the movies, they go to parks. They might have very minimal symptoms, but they can spread it.”

As we continue learning more about the vaccines, medical experts urge the community to talk to their doctors and pediatricians, and to seek out the latest information.

That’s one of the reasons why the Infectious Disease Society of America is launching a new ad campaign, “It’s Up to You,” to give people a platform to have their questions answered.

“Our goal is to try to really enhance the knowledge that is out there, and try to ensure that the public gets back to a sense of safety,” said Dr. Ann MaCintyre with the IDSA.

Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is now scheduling appointments at its drive-thru vaccination clinic on April 8. That clinic will be the first one open to anyone 16 and over.

For those ages 16 and 17, they will need to be accompanied be a consenting parent.

