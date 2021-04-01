Advertisement

Sen. Raphael Warnock tours South Georgia farms

By Avery Jacobs
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Senator Raphael Warnock and Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop took a tour of Southwest Georgia farms to address the need for more funds.

Warnock met with local farmers and producers about how important farmers are to the Peach State. He said his number one goal is to get Washington to remove what he says are unnecessary barriers for trade and better working conditions.

The senator said it’s key to increase broadband access in rural Georgia as they continue to focus on infrastructure.

“If people are disconnected through a global economy, it’s difficult for them to compete. So, through our efforts to pivot now and focus on infrastructure, we have to push rural broadband. In addition to that, we have to make sure that the people in this industry have the support that they need as we continue to push through the remaining months of this pandemic,” said Warnock.

Warnock said now that the American Rescue Plan is in place, it will help more than just farmers.

“This plan will put checks in people’s pockets as they struggle through this pandemic, shots in their arms. With expanded earned income tax credit and expanded child tax credit, we are positioned to cut child poverty in half because of that portion of the bill. We provided support to farmers in general and farmers of color in particular. A lot of good stuff in this bill and it’s because Georgia stood up,” said Warnock.

The senator also made stops in six other counties throughout Georgia. He said it’s important for him because he wants to help wherever he can.

“We have to make sure that a lot of our small growers are supported throughout our efforts to support small businesses in general, and how can we provide for them the capital that they need for them to be able to operate,” said Sen. Warnock.

Congressman Sanford Bishop was also present and said he’s learned a lot so far from the tour

“It’s been a great day so far. I think it’s a learning tour for all of us, especially for our senator. I’m just delighted that he has taken the time to come and that he is committed to understanding the needs of American agriculture,” said Bishop.

