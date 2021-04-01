St. John’s Episcopal raises money for Second Harvest with Maundy Thursday meals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Talk about a good meal!

Wednesday, Tallahassee’s St. John’s Episcopal Church sold meals consisting of soup, pita chips, fruit, and vegetables. Each meal cost $20, with 75% of the fee donated to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The church’s volunteers packaged a total of 118 meals. Some parishioners also donated to Second Harvest.

St. John’s said that serving the meals is a great way to remember Jesus’ last super and Maundy Thursday.

“To feed others who might not have a meal on their table and as we reflect on Jesus’ command for Maundy Thursday to love one another that was our goal is to not only feed ourselves and nourish our mind, body, and spirit but to feed others in our community too.” St. John’s Senior Associate Rector, the Reverend Abi Moon, said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.