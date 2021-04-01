Advertisement

St. John’s Episcopal raises money for Second Harvest with Maundy Thursday meals

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Talk about a good meal!

Wednesday, Tallahassee’s St. John’s Episcopal Church sold meals consisting of soup, pita chips, fruit, and vegetables. Each meal cost $20, with 75% of the fee donated to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

The church’s volunteers packaged a total of 118 meals. Some parishioners also donated to Second Harvest.

St. John’s said that serving the meals is a great way to remember Jesus’ last super and Maundy Thursday.

“To feed others who might not have a meal on their table and as we reflect on Jesus’ command for Maundy Thursday to love one another that was our goal is to not only feed ourselves and nourish our mind, body, and spirit but to feed others in our community too.” St. John’s Senior Associate Rector, the Reverend Abi Moon, said.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students

Latest News

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding anyone out on the water to...
FWC reminding boaters to watch out for manatees while boating this Spring
On Thursday, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Florida’s water lawsuit against Georgia,...
Kemp, lawmakers respond to Supreme Court ruling declaring Georgia victory in water war with Fla.
The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at...
FAMU football holding open practice for fans Saturday
St. John’s Episcopal raises money for Second Harvest with Maundy Thursday meals