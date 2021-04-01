Advertisement

Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball season has come to a premature end following a ruling from the NJCAA that the team is ineligible to compete in the postseason following an altercation following Saturday’s game against Pensacola State College.

According to TCC, the NJCAA has ruled the altercation a “non-collegial incident” and determined the entire roster will be charged with a “violent ejection,” which carries a two-game suspension.

TCC’s next scheduled contest was slated for the opening round of of the FCSAA State tournament. The school says as part of consideration for an at-large bid to the NJCAA national tournament, teams must participate in the state tournament.

TCC’s season ends with an overall record of 19-3. The Eagles won a share of the Panhandle Conference Title.

