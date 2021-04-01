Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Community College men’s basketball season has come to a premature end following a ruling from the NJCAA that the team is ineligible to compete in the postseason following an altercation following Saturday’s game against Pensacola State College.

According to TCC, the NJCAA has ruled the altercation a “non-collegial incident” and determined the entire roster will be charged with a “violent ejection,” which carries a two-game suspension.

TCC’s next scheduled contest was slated for the opening round of of the FCSAA State tournament. The school says as part of consideration for an at-large bid to the NJCAA national tournament, teams must participate in the state tournament.

TCC's men's basketball team will not participate in the 2021 postseason. The Eagles conclude the 2021 season as Panhandle Conference Co-Champions with a 19-3 record.



📊https://t.co/JpnFhuCGsa pic.twitter.com/Vlp8f8Lvms — Tallahassee CC Athletics (@TCCEagles) April 1, 2021

TCC’s season ends with an overall record of 19-3. The Eagles won a share of the Panhandle Conference Title.

The altercation is considered a “violent ejection” meaning the whole roster can’t play in the state tournament. NJCAA ruled state you must play there to be considered for an at-large bid in the National Tournament. — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) April 1, 2021

No matter who started what and what was said the travesty here is that one side had everything to lose and is being punished for it and Pensacola at 7-13 had nothing to lose and by virtue will lose nothing. — Ryan Kelly (@RyanLKelly) April 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.