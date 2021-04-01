Advertisement

Tallahassee woman accused of killing toddler with tire iron indicted on first-degree murder charges

Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused of beating a toddler repeatedly with a tire iron has just been indicted on first-degree murder charges.

Te’lea Jefferson entered a not guilty plea to the upgraded charges in front of a judge Thursday morning.

Jefferson was arrested back in October 2020 after taking the child to the emergency room with cuts to his face and forehead.  Court records show she initially told police the 3-year-old boy had fallen from the sink and hit his head on the toilet. 

Court records show she later admitted to hitting him with a tire iron.

A grand jury returned the first-degree murder indictment, as well as one for aggravated child abuse, on Wednesday.

RELATED: ‘It really breaks my heart’: Tallahassee residents react to new details of 3-year-old’s death

RELATED: Affidavit: Tallahassee woman used tire iron to kill 3-year-old boy

