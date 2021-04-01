Tallahassee woman killed in fiery Wakulla Co. crash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Tallahassee woman has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Wakulla County.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on US 98 at Martin Drive.

According to FHP, the driver was traveling on US 98 and failed to navigate a left-hand curve. The vehicle struck a utility pole and sign.

It then continued off the road before colliding with a building and catching on fire.

FHP said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died on scene.

