Tallahassee woman killed in fiery Wakulla Co. crash

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Tallahassee woman has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Wakulla County.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on US 98 at Martin Drive.

According to FHP, the driver was traveling on US 98 and failed to navigate a left-hand curve. The vehicle struck a utility pole and sign.

It then continued off the road before colliding with a building and catching on fire.

FHP said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died on scene.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

