Tallahassee woman killed in fiery Wakulla Co. crash
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old Tallahassee woman has died following a Wednesday evening crash in Wakulla County.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on US 98 at Martin Drive.
According to FHP, the driver was traveling on US 98 and failed to navigate a left-hand curve. The vehicle struck a utility pole and sign.
It then continued off the road before colliding with a building and catching on fire.
FHP said the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died on scene.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.