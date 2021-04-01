‘The sky’s the limit for her’: Seminoles' Beatrice Wallin ready to compete in Augusta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beatrice Wallin is practically counting down the hours until she arrives at the hallowed grounds of Augusta National, anxious to prepare for the Women’s Amateur.

“I’m leaving now on Sunday to get there a little early to get a practice round, so hopefully I’ll just do my thing and we’ll see how good it is,” Wallin said.

Wallin is only a sophomore, but the Sweden-born golfer’s star has only burned brighter early in fall with two victories, three top fives and four top tens since the season began on Valentine’s Day, and now with a golden opportunity to take on the best amateurs the world has to offer.

The excitement is shared by her coach, Amy Bond.

“I get chillbumps just thinking about it right now because she’s worked extremely hard, and to be able to relish in her success with her is something really special,” Bond said. “But also we’ve gotta keep pushing, gotta keep getting better. The sky’s the limit for her and I can’t wait to be there personally to watch it.”

But, to play that most famous of courses in the final round, Wallin will have to power past two rounds of competition at Champions Retreat and make the final cut.

“Yeah it’s a lot,” Wallin admitted. “Every player gets to play a practice round at least, but there’s going to be some pressure making that cut for sure.”

Wallin is hoping she has more than a prayer at making Amen Corner.

