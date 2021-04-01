Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect in I-10 rest area death investigation now charged with murder

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death investigation that closed a rest area Tuesday afternoon.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Mueller and Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man Leon County deputies arrested Tuesday in connection to a death investigation at an I-10 rest stop has been charged with murder.

Papa-Assane Rue, 27, now faces charges of murder, destruction of evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to report a death, court records say.

Rue was arrested Tuesday — near Capital Circle and Commonwealth Boulevard — after witnesses say he climbed out of a wrecked car at the rest stop and walked away.

The victim was found stabbed to death near the car, his body covered with floor mats.

Court records show Rue had been arrested for shoplifting on March 23 at the Walmart on West Tennessee Street. He told officers he was homeless and trying to get food and clothing for a friend.

Rue’s first court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area

RELATED: LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for public school teachers

Latest News

Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
Tallahassee woman accused of killing toddler with tire iron indicted on first-degree murder charges
Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end
Matias Thomas, 23, was arrested in connection to a shooting and carjacking in Valdosta that...
Valdosta police make arrest in shooting and carjacking investigation
FILE PHOTO: Years ago, boats could been seen in the Apalachicola bay gathering hundreds of...
Supreme Court gives Georgia win in water war with Florida