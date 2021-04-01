UPDATE: Suspect in I-10 rest area death investigation now charged with murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The man Leon County deputies arrested Tuesday in connection to a death investigation at an I-10 rest stop has been charged with murder.

Papa-Assane Rue, 27, now faces charges of murder, destruction of evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to report a death, court records say.

Rue was arrested Tuesday — near Capital Circle and Commonwealth Boulevard — after witnesses say he climbed out of a wrecked car at the rest stop and walked away.

The victim was found stabbed to death near the car, his body covered with floor mats.

Court records show Rue had been arrested for shoplifting on March 23 at the Walmart on West Tennessee Street. He told officers he was homeless and trying to get food and clothing for a friend.

Rue’s first court appearance is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday.

