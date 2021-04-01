Valdosta City Schools sees increase in pre-k and kindergarten registrations

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools held a pre-k and kindergarten registration drive-thru event Wednesday morning and the school system says the turnout was surprising.

School officials tell us they did the same thing last August and only about 30 students were registered for the school year.

On Wednesday, they had to expand their drive-thru set up due to the influx of parents.

VCS drive-thru registrations for pre-k and kindergarten. (WALB)

In the morning’s sign-up session, they registered over 150 students.

A sign that parents are ready to send their little ones back to in-person learning.

“We hope things are much more normal than what we have become accustomed to in the past 12 months so we are really looking forward to more people being inside of our buildings, we are hoping more people are taking advantage of the vaccinations and just hoping the 2021-2022 school year is what we all remember school to be like,” said Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations for the school district.

Officials tell us schools nationwide had the biggest drop in student enrollments from pre-K and kindergarten

They say seeing the numbers increase now is a positive sign.

VCS drive-thru registrations for pre-k and kindergarten (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.