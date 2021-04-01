Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested for store burglary

Michael Morton was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony burglary and felony criminal damage to property.(WCTV)
By Dave Miller
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, patrol officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to M&M Food Mart at 900 Melody Lane to investigate an alarm call.

Officers noticed glass had been broken out of the business.

A store manager gave officers video surveillance of the incident and VPD said officers immediately started searching the area for the suspect and the vehicle he left the area in.

At the intersection of South Oak Street and Old Clyattville Road, VPD spotted the suspect, later identified as Michael Morton, 36, standing next to the vehicle that had been seen in the surveillance video leaving the store.

Morton was detained without incident, and officers checked the area and were able to locate items stolen from the business, including the cash register, according to VPD.

Morton was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony burglary and felony criminal damage to property.

“We are very proud of these officers for thoroughly investigating this case, which led to the quick arrest of this offender,” said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

