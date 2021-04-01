Valdosta police make arrest in shooting and carjacking investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says it has arrested an Atlanta man in connection to a shooting and carjacking that happened on Sunday, March 28.

According to VPD, officers responded to the 1900 block of Williams Street around 7:15 p.m. Sunday after a resident called 911 to report a person had been shot.

Officers gave first aid to a 51-year-old woman who had injuries to her torso, the press release says. She was taken to a hospital in the area.

The victim told police the suspect stole her car and left the area. VPD says it issued a “be on the lookout” for the victim’s car, and a patrol officer saw it at the intersection of North Ashley and East Gordon streets. When the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, the suspect drove away at a high speed, sparking a chase.

Officers pursued the car on South 41 highway into Hamilton County, Florida, and it crashed during the chase. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Matias Thomas, ran away and officers from several agencies couldn’t find him.

On Monday, March 29, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified Thomas from a “be on the lookout” alert issued by VPD, the release says. Thomas was arrested without incident.

VPD says Thomas faces the following charges:

Aggravated assault (felony)

Aggravated battery (felony)

Theft by taking motor vehicle (felony)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Armed robbery (felony)

Burglary (felony)

Fleeing and attempting to elude (misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (misdemeanor)

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Park Police Department, Echols County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office helped VPD in the vehicle chase Sunday night.

