Advertisement

Ag Commissioner raises alarm over lack of medical marijuana employment protections

Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is once again raising concerns over the lack...
Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is once again raising concerns over the lack of employment protections for Florida’s half million medical marijuana patients.(WCTV)
By Capitol News Service
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried, is once again raising concerns over the lack of employment protections for Florida’s half million medical marijuana patients.

In a virtual press conference Friday, the commissioner was joined by Allison Enright, who was fired from her position as a teacher in a Brevard County school after suffering a fall on the job.

Enright had been prescribed medical marijuana as a way of getting off opioids, which she had previously been prescribed to cope with chronic pain conditions.

“You know I felt like a criminal. I felt like I had done something wrong for just trying to become healthy and for taking action to make myself healthier,” said Enright.

Bills in both the House and Senate have been filed this session that would create employment protections for medical marijuana patients, although neither have been heard so far.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

RaiQuan Gray goes up for a dunk as FSU plays Clemson at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
FSU redshirt junior forward RaiQuan Gray enters his name into the 2021 NBA Draft
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
Braves, Gov. Kemp release statements after MLB relocates draft, All-Star Game from Atlanta
School board members in Florida make an average of $34,500 a year, but key lawmakers believe...
Ending school board salaries could be on the ballot
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.(Source:...
MLB moving All-Star Game, Draft from Atlanta in response to voting bill