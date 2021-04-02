Atlanta mayor, FAMU alum responds to MLB All-Star game being pulled from Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game over the league’s objections to changes to Georgia voting laws.

Atlanta mayor and Florida A&M University graduate, Keisha Lance Bottoms, spoke out about this decision Friday evening.

In a late Friday afternoon Tweet, Bottoms said that “as elections have consequences, so do the actions of those who are elected.” She said that the removal of this game from the state is likely the first of many “dominoes to fall until the unnecessary barriers put in place to restrict access to the ballot box are removed.”

Bottoms also said that boycotts happening in response to these new voting laws will have a “ripple effect across the state.” However, she said that “it is not too late to right this sinking ship.”

Finally, she credited the Legislature with what could happen across the state. She wrote, “I am referencing the ability of the Legislature to reconsider the harm that has been done, not the decision of the MLB.”

