Braves, Gov. Kemp release statements after MLB relocates draft, All-Star Game from Atlanta

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Braves and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp have responded to Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and draft from the city.

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city,” the team said in a statement posted to social media.

“We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned are in process.”

Kemp also took to social media to release his statement, calling the move “political opportunism.”

MLB made their announcement early Friday afternoon as a response to new legislation in the state regarding future elections. The game was slated to be held on Tuesday, July 13.

