Braves, Gov. Kemp release statements after MLB relocates draft, All-Star Game from Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Braves and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp have responded to Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and draft from the city.
“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city,” the team said in a statement posted to social media.
“We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned are in process.”
Kemp also took to social media to release his statement, calling the move “political opportunism.”
MLB made their announcement early Friday afternoon as a response to new legislation in the state regarding future elections. The game was slated to be held on Tuesday, July 13.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.