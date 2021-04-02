Braves, Gov. Kemp release statements after MLB relocates draft, All-Star Game from Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Atlanta Braves and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp have responded to Major League Baseball’s decision to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and draft from the city.

“This was neither our decision, nor our recommendation and we are saddened that fans will not be able to see this event in our city,” the team said in a statement posted to social media.

“We will continue to support the community legacy projects which have been planned are in process.”

The Braves statement regarding the moving of the MLB All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/0Iapm3eIre — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 2, 2021

Kemp also took to social media to release his statement, calling the move “political opportunism.”

Georgians - and all Americans - should fully understand what the MLB's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn’t agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

I will not back down. Georgians will not be bullied. We will continue to stand up for secure, accessible, fair elections. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

Earlier today, I spoke with the leadership of the Atlanta Braves who informed me they do not support the MLB's decision. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 2, 2021

MLB made their announcement early Friday afternoon as a response to new legislation in the state regarding future elections. The game was slated to be held on Tuesday, July 13.

