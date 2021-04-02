Advertisement

Ethics Board discuss hearing on complaint filed against Valdosta’s mayor

On Thursday, the Valdosta Ethics Board met to discuss the complaint against Mayor Scott James...
On Thursday, the Valdosta Ethics Board met to discuss the complaint against Mayor Scott James Matheson.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, the Valdosta Ethics Board met to discuss the complaint against Mayor Scott James Matheson.

A group says he violated the city ethics code, in his radio show comments.

Valdosta Ethics Board meeting
Valdosta Ethics Board meeting(WALB)

It was the first time this committee met, though it was more of a planning session.

The mayor wasn’t there but one complainant was.

Former Lowndes County Solicitor, General Richard Shelton, Former Judge Jim Tunison, and Robert Jefferson joined City Attorney, Tim Tanner.

Also, members of some groups the mayor allegedly spoke about on his show were there.

They didn’t want to comment, but tell me they plan to speak at the next hearing.

The coordinator of the Mary Turner Project, Mark George, took part in making the complaint.

“Today, we were set up to basically fail. They are going to assess our complaint on the prohibitions listed on the code of ethics that covers things like extortion, embezzlement or hiring your family, and kind of nepotism. We are not alleging that the major did any of that. On the first page of the code of ethics, we are alleging that the mayor violated the spirit of the very code of ethics,” said George.

George says he wasn’t expecting much from this meeting.

He also says he has not heard from the Mayor.

“I think if nothing else, the public will know who the Mayor of Valdosta is.. that he has said a number of things that implicate a large percentage of his constituents. That he didn’t think were wrong at all, has offered no apology,” said George.

The next hearing is set for April 14 at 10 a.m.

Both parties will be allowed to take the stand.

They can present proof and have witnesses speak as well.

The case will be dismissed if it’s not deemed credible. If it is, a second hearing will be scheduled.

The city attorney, the ethics committee, and Mayor Matheson could not comment.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation

Latest News

The 13-year-old Indiana girl who captured the heart of Franklin County lost her battle to...
Remembering Izzy: Franklin County community shares how they’ll remember 13-year-old cancer patient
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is expanding women’s health with a new center opening up...
SGMC prepares to open new Women’s Health Center
Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia says a reptile dealer with a...
Man found illegally dealing reptiles in Valdosta charged by federal grand jury