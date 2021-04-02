FSU redshirt junior forward RaiQuan Gray enters his name into the 2021 NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State redshirt junior forward RaiQuan Gray announced on Friday that he has entered his name into the 2021 NBA Draft. He tells Noles247.com that he intends to sign with an agent and remain in the NBA Draft.

“One [of the] hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Gray tweeted along with a graphic sharing a lengthier message. “Words can’t explain how much this University mean[s] to me, but it’s just another step along my journey.”

Gray had his best season as a Seminole in 2020-21, as he scored a career-high 11.9 points and grabbed a career-high 6.4 rebounds per contest. He also averaged 2.2 assists per game, while recording 30 steals and 18 blocks. He shot 51.7% from the field and 26.7% from deep, while hitting 76.3% of his free throws.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla. native scored in double figures 15 times in 2021 including 12 straight games of 10 points or more from January 16 through March 6. He was named the ACC Player of the Week for his 24-point and 12-rebound performance in Florida State’s regular season win over Wake Forest (February 20) and totaled a team-high 17 points in the Seminoles victory over UNC Greensboro in the 2021 NCAA Tournament (March 20).

“RaiQuan is going to enjoy a long career as a professional player,” FSU Head Coach Leonard Hamilton said via release. “He has grown and matured by leaps and bounds since he arrived at Florida State. I am very proud of him for earning his degree from Florida State in four years and for being a member of NCAA Tournament teams in each of his years on our team.”

Gray started 24 of Florida State’s 25 games in 2021 and nearly doubled his scoring (6.0 ppg to 11.9 ppg) and rebounding averages (3.8 rpg to 6.4 rpg) from his sophomore season to his junior season. He totaled three double doubles in 2021 with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Miami at home (January 27), 13 points and 12 rebounds at Miami (February 24), and 15 points and 12 rebounds at Notre Dame (March 6).

He was an All-ACC third-team selection this past season.

Gray played a pivotal role in FSU’s 2020 ACC Championship and multiple ACC Tournament Championship games (2019 and 2021), their three trips to the NCAA Tournament and also three consecutive appearances in the Sweet 16.

Gray is set to earn his undergraduate degree in Social Science in April.

