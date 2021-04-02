Advertisement

FWC: License-free freshwater fishing weekend begins Saturday

By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From Saturday, April 3 through Sunday, April 4, Floridians have the opportunity to try out freshwater fishing license-free, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced in a press release Friday.

“License-free fishing days are a great way for Florida residents and visitors to get out on the water and find out why Florida is known as the Fishing Capital of the World,” FWC wrote.

While licenses are not required to fish this weekend, all other rules, such as seasons, bag and size limits apply.

Each year, the state holds several license-free fishing weekends. The next freshwater license-free fishing weekend runs from June 12 to June 13.

To learn more about freshwater fishing, rules and how to obtain a fishing license, click here.

