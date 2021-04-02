Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis issues executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida

FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida, saying the passports would reduce individual freedom and harm patient privacy.

The executive order signed Friday states requiring proof of vaccination to take part in everyday activity, like going to a sporting event, restaurant or movie theater, “would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.”

“It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce within the state,” the order says.

Under the order, businesses in the state are barred from requiring customers to provide documentation proving they’ve been vaccinated to enter the business or be served. If businesses don’t comply with the order, they risk losing state funding from grants or contracts.

Florida government entities can not issue vaccine passports, passes or other standardized documentation “for the purpose of verifying individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party,” the executive order says.

DeSantis announced during a Monday press conference that he would issue this executive order.

You can read the full executive order below or at this link.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

Bainbridge Public Safety says a Florida resident has died after after a truck was partially...
UPDATE: Florida man found dead in truck submerged in river in Bainbridge identified
What’s Brewing? April 2, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: April 2, 2021
What's Brewing? April 2, 2021