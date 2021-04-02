Gov. DeSantis issues executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order prohibiting the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida, saying the passports would reduce individual freedom and harm patient privacy.

The executive order signed Friday states requiring proof of vaccination to take part in everyday activity, like going to a sporting event, restaurant or movie theater, “would create two classes of citizens based on vaccination.”

“It is necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians and the free flow of commerce within the state,” the order says.

Under the order, businesses in the state are barred from requiring customers to provide documentation proving they’ve been vaccinated to enter the business or be served. If businesses don’t comply with the order, they risk losing state funding from grants or contracts.

Florida government entities can not issue vaccine passports, passes or other standardized documentation “for the purpose of verifying individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status to a third party,” the executive order says.

DeSantis announced during a Monday press conference that he would issue this executive order.

You can read the full executive order below or at this link.

