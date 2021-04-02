‘I think it’s the right answer’: Georgia residents weigh in on state rolling back COVID-19 restrictions

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order on March 31 that lifted certain COVID-19 restrictions.

In South Georgia, many business owners and residents said the community has already been living life as normal. However, with the new order, the entire state will no longer have masking or social distancing requirements.

“I’m so happy, I’ve done a lot of research. I think it’s the right answer and I think it will be good for people just overall. Mentally too,” said Susanne McFarlane, who actually moved to Georgia to escape her former community’s mask mandate, said.

McFarlane said she and her husband have looked for the benefits of wearing masks and have found nothing to support how they help protect people from the virus. She said instead she believes masking and social distancing has actually created fear in people.

Included in the Executive Order is a section that states that the ban on gatherings will also be lifted.

“It does a lot more damage to society to keep things locked down. Now that the vaccine, especially, I think it’s time to open back up,” said Mark Harkness, who works at Jim’s Jewelry and Repair.

Harkness said he and his wife decided at the very beginning of the pandemic that they were not going to allow the virus to keep them from living life. He said that unfortunately, they tested positive for COVID-19 back in June of 2020, but since recovering, they have continued to move forward normally.

The order is scheduled to go in effect on April 8 at midnight, and although resident Wayne Johnson said he trusts the governor’s decision, he also shared he thinks it might be too soon for the state.

“Too much too soon is bad,” said Johnson.

Instead, he said he believes people should be eased back into their pre-COVID lifestyles, fearing that jumping the gun could backfire in the long run.

