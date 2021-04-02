‘I’m excited’: FAMU students react to easing of restrictions on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday, Florida A&M University lifted their curfew for students as the university begins easing restrictions on campus.

Right now, the university says the plan is to have in-person classes for the fall and it will discussed during an upcoming Town Hall meeting.

University officials told WCTV that several factors went into lifting the curfew including lower positive rate on campus and students following the university health guidelines.

When WCTV spoke to students on campus Friday, they said they’re eager to get back to in-person learning. It’s a chance to get back to the way things were.

“I feel like able to bring all these back just to get the experience right back to where it was back in 2019 would be great for everyone,” said FAMU senior, Jean Tanelus.

Joshua Lee, a freshman, said, “Being in person definitely helps out the dynamic of learning at an institution like ours and it just makes it a better campus lifestyle.”

Another freshman, Christopher Hobbs, said, “With school being open and being able to go to class and meet with people, network with a lot of people, I miss it. But you know, hopefully next year, it can happen and I’m excited for it.”

In addition to the curfew being lifted, students are able to gather on campus in groups of up to 30 people.

Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Maurice Editington, said,

“And so we are enforcing that so as long as students are socially distanced, wear their masks, they can congregate up to that cap.”

Dr. Edington sayid that when it comes to plans for return to campus, the university will still take into consideration classroom sizes and if masks will be required during the fall semester.

He added that the university will soon starting working on plans of how they will reopen for the campus.

“I think that everybody is looking forward to this, I mean, clearly there is still concern out there in the community right? And so we want to make sure that we adhere to the guidelines. But I can say that overall, I think the campus is ready to return,” Dr. Edington said.

Monday, the university will host a virtual Town Hall at 3 p.m, which is open to the public and questions can be submitted to FAMU.

