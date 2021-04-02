Jackson County Sheriff’s Office flies helicopter over elementary schools for Easter egg drop

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Easter weekend is here, and Friday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made sure that elementary students in the county had an epic start to kick off the holiday.

JCSO used one of their choppers to make it rain Easter eggs over several school campuses Friday morning.

One of the elementary schools that was treated was Malone School, who posted a video of the visit.

You can watch the video below:

