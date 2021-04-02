Jamaican Shrimp Curry
INGREDIENTS
- 1 sweet onion
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 habanero pepper
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 ribs celery
- 2 carrots
- 8 oz baby gold potatoes
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme (about 1/2 oz)
- Butcher’s twine
- 1 lb Florida Pink Shrimp, Jumbo, 16-20/lb
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 (13.66 oz) coconut milk
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- 2 limes
- 4 green onions
METHOD
1. Thinly slice onion, bell pepper, habanero (remove seeds and membrane if desired), garlic, celery, and carrot; halve potatoes. Tie thyme with butcher’s twine. Peel and devein shrimp; remove tails (wash hands).
2. Heat large saucepot on medium 2 3 minutes. Add oil, onions, habanero, garlic, celery, carrots, and salt to pot. Cook 3 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in turmeric and curry powder and continue cooking 1 2 minutes or until fragrant.
3. Stir in coconut milk, potatoes, thyme, and bell peppers. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low; cover pot with lid and continue cooking 15 18 minutes, until potatoes are tender.
4. Meanwhile, coarsely chop cilantro and wedge limes; thinly slice green onions. Stir in shrimp and cook 2 3 minutes until pink and opaque. Remove from heat and remove thyme; stir in green onions and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges. Serving suggestion: Serve over white rice.
