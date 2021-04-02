Jamaican Shrimp Curry

INGREDIENTS

1 sweet onion

1 red bell pepper

1 habanero pepper

6 cloves garlic

2 ribs celery

2 carrots

8 oz baby gold potatoes

6 sprigs fresh thyme (about 1/2 oz)

Butcher’s twine

1 lb Florida Pink Shrimp, Jumbo, 16-20/lb

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon ground turmeric

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 (13.66 oz) coconut milk

1/2 cup cilantro

2 limes

4 green onions

METHOD

1. Thinly slice onion, bell pepper, habanero (remove seeds and membrane if desired), garlic, celery, and carrot; halve potatoes. Tie thyme with butcher’s twine. Peel and devein shrimp; remove tails (wash hands).

2. Heat large saucepot on medium 2 3 minutes. Add oil, onions, habanero, garlic, celery, carrots, and salt to pot. Cook 3 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in turmeric and curry powder and continue cooking 1 2 minutes or until fragrant.

3. Stir in coconut milk, potatoes, thyme, and bell peppers. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low; cover pot with lid and continue cooking 15 18 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

4. Meanwhile, coarsely chop cilantro and wedge limes; thinly slice green onions. Stir in shrimp and cook 2 3 minutes until pink and opaque. Remove from heat and remove thyme; stir in green onions and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges. Serving suggestion: Serve over white rice.

