Jamaican Shrimp Curry

By Chef Levi Newsome | Publix Aprons Cooking School
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT
INGREDIENTS

  • 1 sweet onion
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • 1 habanero pepper
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 2 ribs celery
  • 2 carrots
  • 8 oz baby gold potatoes
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme (about 1/2 oz)
  • Butcher’s twine
  • 1 lb Florida Pink Shrimp, Jumbo, 16-20/lb
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon ground turmeric
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 1 (13.66 oz) coconut milk
  • 1/2 cup cilantro
  • 2 limes
  • 4 green onions

METHOD

1. Thinly slice onion, bell pepper, habanero (remove seeds and membrane if desired), garlic, celery, and carrot; halve potatoes. Tie thyme with butcher’s twine. Peel and devein shrimp; remove tails (wash hands).

2. Heat large saucepot on medium 2 3 minutes. Add oil, onions, habanero, garlic, celery, carrots, and salt to pot. Cook 3 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften. Stir in turmeric and curry powder and continue cooking 1 2 minutes or until fragrant.

3. Stir in coconut milk, potatoes, thyme, and bell peppers. Bring to a simmer, then reduce heat to low; cover pot with lid and continue cooking 15 18 minutes, until potatoes are tender.

4. Meanwhile, coarsely chop cilantro and wedge limes; thinly slice green onions. Stir in shrimp and cook 2 3 minutes until pink and opaque. Remove from heat and remove thyme; stir in green onions and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges. Serving suggestion: Serve over white rice.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

