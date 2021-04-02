KCCI expands ‘Art of the Box’ project, asks for more local artist submissions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From empty traffic and utility boxes, to works of public art: the Knight Creative Communities Institute and Leon County are inviting residents to submit artwork.

The pilot program in the fall of 2020 turned the empty, and often graffiti-laden, boxes into vibrant 3D art pieces.

The boxes are wrapped up in weather resistant vinyl, and they’re found all over the County.

KCCI Executive Director, Betsy Couch, says having local art displayed in public spaces is not only a tourism draw; it also gets residents and students out to parts of town they may not have seen before.

“I love that about local art, I love that about the art of the box project; it brings the community together, it really connects people, and it’s shown us that people are getting out to explore their own backyard,” said Couch.

The pilot program covered nine boxes around the community. This expansion has four more locations: a series of boxes at the Leon County Library, the Leon County Courthouse, the Woodville Branch Library and a box near the entrance of Apalachee Regional Park.

It’s free to submit artwork, and each artist does receive a stipend.

The deadline to submit your original work is May 15, and you can do so by clicking here.

