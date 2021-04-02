Local churches prepare for in-person Easter services

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time in a year, churches are holding in-person services for Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Around this time in 2020, places of worship were shut down due to the pandemic. Faith leaders said although they continued services virtually, it was not the same feeling as being together with other believers.

“This year we get to kind of re-come back out of, I’ll use the figurative grave of COVID and gather together and worship in life with our fellow believers,” said Administrator at the Thomasville Road Baptist Church, Josh Blight.

Blight said the church has been following every precaution they can to keep people safe while attending in-person services. Masking and social distancing will also be implemented on Easter. The church will also hold more than one service with overflow rooms for crowd control.

According to Blight, losing the opportunity to worship together in 2020 was a rude awakening for many people, like losing the ability to see and gather with family and friends.

Blight said he believes while reflecting on the pandemic, he’s taking away gratitude as a lesson.

“Last year taught us just how important it was to have relationships with people, but also in the fact that it taught us not to take anything for granted,” he said.

Over at the First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, Senior Pastor Gary Shultz said the church is also taking extra safety measures for Sunday’s service.

He said ropes will block of pews for social distancing, masks are encouraged and provided at the door. Shultz shared that he believes after the past year dealing with COVID and all the sorrow that has followed, celebrating Easter this year in-person is the sign of hope that people needed.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.