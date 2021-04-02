MLB moving All-Star Game, Draft from Atlanta in response to voting bill

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBSSports) - In response to the recent measures undertaken by the state of Georgia to change election regulations, Major League Baseball has decided to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and first-year player draft out of Atlanta. The game was originally scheduled for July 13 at the Braves’ Truist Park.

JUST IN: @MLB announces it’ll move the All-Star Game and Draft out of Atlanta due to the state passing a new elections law last week. pic.twitter.com/rBVUQ6FMJG — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) April 2, 2021

President Biden recently announced his support for just such a decision by MLB.

The bill, which was recently signed into law by Georgia governor Brian Kemp, includes “new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run,” according to CBS News. It has been opposed by both Democrats and voting rights groups who believe the law will “disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.”

