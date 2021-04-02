Advertisement

MLB moving All-Star Game, Draft from Atlanta in response to voting bill

The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.(Source:...
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.(Source: CNN) (WTVG)
By Dayn Perry
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBSSports) - In response to the recent measures undertaken by the state of Georgia to change election regulations, Major League Baseball has decided to relocate the 2021 All-Star Game and first-year player draft out of Atlanta. The game was originally scheduled for July 13 at the Braves’ Truist Park.

President Biden recently announced his support for just such a decision by MLB.

The bill, which was recently signed into law by Georgia governor Brian Kemp, includes “new restrictions on voting by mail and gives the legislature greater control over how elections are run,” according to CBS News. It has been opposed by both Democrats and voting rights groups who believe the law will “disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color.”

Copyright 2021 CBS Sports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at...
FAMU football holding open practice for fans Saturday
Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end
Beatrice Wallin is practically counting down the hours until she arrives at the hallowed...
‘The sky’s the limit for her’: Seminoles’ Beatrice Wallin ready to compete in Augusta
Megan Schofill
Aucilla, Auburn, Augusta: Former Warrior set to hit links in Augusta National Women’s Amateur