MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta over voting restrictions

FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays in Atlanta, in this Thursday, July 30, 2020, file photo. Georgia’s new voting law _ which critics claim severely limits access to the ballot box, especially for people of color _ has prompted calls from as high as the White House to consider moving the midsummer classic out of Atlanta. The game is set for July 13 at Truist Park, the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in suburban Cobb County.(AP Photo/John Amis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.,” Manfred said.

