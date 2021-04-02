Advertisement

MMA fighter has finger severed in match; doctors reattach it

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he...
Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A mixed martial arts fighter had his finger severed during a match in Philadelphia, but doctors were eventually able to reattach it.

Khetag Pliev was injured Thursday night during the second round of his fight, which was stopped when the referee noticed Pliev was missing his left ring finger.

“In the second round, he (opponent Devin Goodale) caught my glove with one hand and held it,” Pliev told ESPN. “I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting. When the second round was finished, I see my (bone) was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight. "

Event promoter Rob Haydak told ESPN that officials began searching inside the cage where the match was held, and an announcement was made to the crowd, asking them to look for it also.

After several minutes, the finger was ultimately discovered inside Pliev’s glove, Haydak said.

“It was crazy,” Haydak told ESPN. “He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the (official) decision and I was like, ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on.’”

Pliev was taken to a hospital where the finger was reattached. He said the doctor told him he tore 50% of the tendon on the finger, and he may need another procedure.

His opponent, Goodale, was ruled the winner by TKO. Pliev, though, said he will appeal the decision to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, claiming Goodale illegally grabbed his gloves during the bout.

Pliev, 37, is a native of Russia who competed in the 2012 Olympics as a wrestler for Canada.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Lieutenant: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’
Deadly attack sends US Capitol into lockdown