Advertisement

New volunteer fire station opens in northeast Leon County

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The brand new Bradfordville volunteer firefighter station is now open!

The station, located in northeastern Leon County off of County Road 12, houses a 2500 gallon tanker.

440 homes in the region are within a five-mile radius of the station, making the houses eligible for insurance premiums.

Still, the county says they need more volunteer firefighters to serve the community.

“We need additional volunteers to help them support the mission and come out and respond to calls. They supplement the response of the Tallahassee fire department to that area and that additional water supply in that area will be beneficial,” Chief of Emergency Medical Services in Leon County, Chad Abrams, explained.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

The pilot program in the fall of 2020 turned the empty, and often graffiti-laden, boxes into...
KCCI expands ‘Art of the Box’ project, asks for more local artist submissions
Thursday, Florida A&M University lifted their curfew for students as the university begins...
‘I’m excited’: FAMU students react to easing of restrictions on campus
The City of Tallahassee has put up a fence and is preparing for demolition of part of the...
Preps for demolition underway at the Northwood Centre, the new home for TPD
New volunteer fire station opens in northeast Leon County