New volunteer fire station opens in northeast Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The brand new Bradfordville volunteer firefighter station is now open!

The station, located in northeastern Leon County off of County Road 12, houses a 2500 gallon tanker.

440 homes in the region are within a five-mile radius of the station, making the houses eligible for insurance premiums.

Still, the county says they need more volunteer firefighters to serve the community.

“We need additional volunteers to help them support the mission and come out and respond to calls. They supplement the response of the Tallahassee fire department to that area and that additional water supply in that area will be beneficial,” Chief of Emergency Medical Services in Leon County, Chad Abrams, explained.

