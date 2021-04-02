Advertisement

Potential freezing temperatures trigger Frost Advisory for the Big Bend and South GA

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:46 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee is issuing a Frost Advisory Saturday morning for all counties within the WCTV viewing area except Suwannee and Hamilton counties in Florida and Echols and Clinch in South Georgia.

The Advisory goes into effect Saturday at 2 a.m. Eastern and will last until 9 a.m. Eastern.

According to our PinPoint Weather Team, the temperatures during this time period could reach as low as 32 or 33 in some locations causing frost to form. That frost could potentially kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

