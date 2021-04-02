Advertisement

Preps for demolition underway at the Northwood Centre, the new home for TPD

By Monica Casey
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Changes are coming to the Northwood Centre. The City of Tallahassee has put up a fence and is preparing for demolition of part of the building.

The location has a long history; it’s now set to be the new headquarters for the Tallahassee Police Department.

The City told WCTV that scheduling remains fluid; there is not a set schedule for construction yet.

Right now, the City is stripping the inside of the building, disposing of some items and seeing what they may be able to reuse or recycle.

Three tenants are currently left in the building.

Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder told WCTV State office leases expire around May, and the Red Hills Online Market lease is on a month to month basis.

However, the City says the lease for the Tallahassee Ballet runs another year and a half.

“So we’re working with them to find out if there’s alternatives that we have available to us to provide for them a new location,” said Tedder.

TPD headquarters are the main priority for the site, but in total, it’s 30 acres, and full of possibility.

Assistant City Manager Wayne Tedder says there could be other options to redevelop the remaining lands in a master plan.

“That’s going to be a very important component when we’re talking about maybe transforming how the North Monroe corridor can shape out in the future; this provides the city a significant opportunity,” Tedder said.

One former tenant is excited about the possibilities.

“Anything that can bring more people to this side of town, and help grow this side of town and the businesses over here! it’s not just my business; it’s every other small business,” said Mike Hamilton.

Hamilton owns Anytime Fitness; his gym had been in the Northwood Centre for almost ten years.

“It was just perfect timing because we were ready to make a move anyway,” he said of their move this week.

Now the gym is just across the street in the Lake Ella Plaza.

“It’s just easy for people to find, we get a lot of foot traffic,” explained Hamilton.

Large-scale construction nearby could mean higher traffic in the area; Hamilton says the more, the merrier.

“There’s no way we could’ve moved locations, and built out a brand new gym, without the support of our members,” said Hamilton.

The City also told WCTV that it will take at least a month, maybe two, to get everything out from inside that part of the building before any demolition can begin.

