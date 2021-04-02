Remembering Izzy: Franklin County community shares how they’ll remember 13-year-old cancer patient

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 13-year-old Indiana girl who captured the heart of Franklin County lost her battle to neuroblastoma Thursday morning.

The news of her passing, which was posted by her family on Facebook, has rattled those who grew to love her in our area.

The Franklin County and St. George Island communities made it their mission for Izzy to live out her dreams. They went above and beyond in granting her wishes. During her extended stay in Florida, Izzy celebrated her birthday with llamas, swam with dolphins in the Keys and rode in a hot air balloon with her family.

The community is now sharing how they’ll remember Izzy.

“I believe that there is a reason that Izzy came into all of our lives,” said Nicki West, the homeowner who lent her St. George residence to the Mattocks family. “I mean, I think that there is so much bad in this world right now that we needed something good.”

Izzy touched the hearts of everyone she came in contact with, and when the news of her death came about, those same hearts broke.

Beach Pitts/Mango Mike’s owner, Michael Cannon, described the moment he found out: “Heard my phone ding from a text message and I already knew. Of course, I opened it up and them saying that she passed away earlier this morning, and I broke down crying, to be honest with you.”

West said she can’t stop thinking of the things Izzy will never be able to do:

“You know my son got married Saturday, and I have four grown children, and Izzy will never have a boyfriend, she’ll never get married and she’ll never have children. You know and that, that breaks my heart.”

But the things she could do, West said, made her life worthwhile.

“And she told her mom, ‘I love my life,’ because that’s all she had known. She didn’t know the life that the other kids had experienced, and to her, that was the norm and she loved it. She told her mom, ‘don’t cry, I love my life,’ and that’s just the kind of person she was,” said West.

People, and businesses from Key West, to Tallahassee, to Franklin County, gave Izzy everything her heart desired, making Franklin County Sheriff A.J. smith feel whole.

“Well you know, I think being able to fulfill the dream of a child or the dreams, I mean, that makes my life worthwhile to know that a little bit we did made her feel good for a little bit of time,” Smith said.

The community wants the whole Mattocks family to know that Izzy changed their lives forever.

“I don’t think they understand how thankful a lot of us are for that,” said Smith. “Not only me, but the entire SGI community. “There are a lot of people in this world, myself included, you know, that a lot of times feel sorry for yourself, but then you see something like this, do you think, ‘you know, I didn’t have it so bad after all.’”

One of Izzy’s last requests was to have 13 dozen roses at her funeral because she was able to make it to 13-years-old.

Her funeral service will be held Monday, April 5 at the White River State Park Amphitheater in Indianapolis, and thousands of people are expected to attend.

Her funeral service will be held Monday, April 5 at the White River State Park Amphitheater in Indianapolis, and thousands of people are expected to attend.

You can learn more about Izzy’s life by visiting the Izzy Story blog.

