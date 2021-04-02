SGMC prepares to open new Women’s Health Center

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) is expanding women’s health with a new center opening up Monday.

Three Valdosta-native physicians will be the care providers.

“Because women are important, we are a key to every aspect of society so women’s health is important,” said Dr. Danielle McFarland.

SGMC partnered with three local physicians with a goal to form an all-inclusive women’s health care program for the region.

Doctors, Jerthitia Taylor Grate and McFarland both went to high school and medical school together.

The two came back to Valdosta in 2006 after training.

They’ve been practicing in the community for 15 years, working at another center together and now a new chapter with SGMC.

Dr. Ellen Courson is the third physician on the team.

She’s also a Valdosta native and has been practicing in the community since 1991.

“The area is growing and you’re always going to need someone to provide for women. This is just an important step, like South Georgia Medical Center has decided to put women’s health underneath its umbrella too because you’re always going to need a provider to help with women’s health,” said Dr. Taylor.

SGMC opens new Womens Health Center. (SGMC)

The trio said they are excited to bring excellent care to women in the area. Services include obstetrical, gynecological care, and general visits caring for women as a whole.

“So it comes full circle. I was born and raised here, I was born in SGMC and now I can say I’m back home,” said Dr. McFarland.

They say providing care for the women in this community is a blessing.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what you love and also be able to do it in an area where you grew up. So we are just really excited about the new endeavor and there’s nothing like being able to bring new life to the world and follow that patient and her family over the years,” said McFarland.

Physicians will see patients starting April 5.

The center is at 3312 North Oak Street.

SGMC opens new Womens Health Center. (WALB)

