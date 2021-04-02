Advertisement

US agency opens 2 safety probes of Volkswagen, Audi vehicles

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood.

Details of the probes, which cover nearly 215,000 vehicles, were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

The largest investigation covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The agency says it has three complaints and 11 field reports alleging leaks near the fuel injectors in 3.6-liter engines.

Some complaints say that fuel spewed from the engine compartment, creating the risk of a fire. Agency documents say no fires have been linked to the issue so far, but fuel leaks increase the risk because the gasoline can hit high-temperature components.

The probe could lead to a recall but so far there hasn’t been one. Volkswagen says any owner who smells gasoline should contact their dealer immediately.

The other probe covers just over 23,000 Audi A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 vehicles from 2013 through 2016. Audi is Volkswagen’s luxury brand.

The agency says it has 58 complaints and three field reports about 4-liter twin-turbocharged engines stalling without warning while in highway or city traffic.

Several of the complaints blame the problem on a turbocharger failure due to a lack of oil flow.

In both probes, NHTSA says it will determine the size and severity of the problems and assess potential safety issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
This combined photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, shows Iranian diplomats attending...
‘First step:’ US, Iran to begin indirect nuclear-limit talks
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Lieutenant: Kneeling on George Floyd’s neck ‘totally unnecessary’
FILE - Cardboard cutouts of fans in the otherwise empty seats face the field during the sixth...
MLB to move All-Star Game from Atlanta over voting restrictions
The Atlanta Braves aren't changing their name, but are reviewing the Tomahawk Chop.(Source:...
MLB moving All-Star Game, Draft from Atlanta in response to voting bill