Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV has learned that the victim of the Tuesday murder at a rest stop on I-10 near mile marker 194 was a graduate of Florida State University.

Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol and Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rest stop and conducted a death investigation.

The victim, Antrae Lavoris Lennon, was found stabbed to death near a car, his body covered with floor mats.

According to FSU, Lennon graduated in Summer 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology. He was enrolled at FSU Fall 2008-Spring 2011, then again in Summer 2017, which is the term in which he graduated.

Tuesday, Leon County deputies arrested Papa-Assane Rue on charges of murder, destruction of evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to report a death.

A second suspect, 26-year-old Cassandra Hernandez, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

