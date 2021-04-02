WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! drive now underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - PBJ PLZ kicked off Friday on National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day.

WCTV’s annual drive is now in its 5th year and is going virtual again this year.

WCTV teams up with Leon County Schools and Second Harvest of the Big Bend each year to collect peanut butter and jelly for hungry children.

School children collected nearly 23 tons of peanut butter and jelly in the first three years.

COVID-19 forced schools to shut down in the spring of 2020 and PBJ PLZ! moved online. The community rallied and donated more than $72,000 for Second Harvest to buy peanut butter and jelly and other kid-friendly foods.

Second Harvest says the pandemic has greatly increased demand for food assistance. The latest numbers show 24% of children in Leon County are now food insecure. That’s about 16,000 children in Leon County who are unsure of their next meal.

Leon County Schools is planning a district-wide kick off when students return from the holiday weekend on Tuesday.

Join WCTV, Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Leon County Schools as we collect peanut butter and jelly to feed hungry kids! (WCTV)

