3 arrested after deputies break up dog fighting ring in Baker Co.

By Kim McCullough
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Three people are behind bars after Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade and investigators broke up a dog-fighting ring Thursday night, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

[Warning: This post may be disturbing or too graphic for some.]

It happened at a residence in the 400 block of Clear Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said three arrests were made and warrants are being issued to several more people who ran from the area, including the property owner.

Seven vehicles were impounded and 11 dogs were seized, with two of them suffering from severe injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation that will result in more arrests and seized property, according to the post.

