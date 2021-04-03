Advertisement

300+ Lowndes County Schools employees get COVID-19 vaccine Friday

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Friday, 304 employees with Lowndes County Schools received their COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Facebook post by Lowndes County Schools.

Chancy Drugs out of Hahira administered the vaccines.

“We loved partnering with this group of hardworking pharmacists and healthcare providers,” the school district wrote. “Lowndes County Schools is an amazing place to work and Chancy Drugs is a phenomenal community partner!”

