Authorities working fatal structure fire in Chattahoochee

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews spent Saturday working a fatal structure fire within Chattahoochee city limits, according to a Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

The property is on Pine Street, according to Lt. Anglie Holmes, who noted Chattahoochee Police were on scene and leading the investigation.

CPD declined to release any more details Saturday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for new details. i

