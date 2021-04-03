Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were well below normal across the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning with readings as low as the freezing mark around dawn. The normal morning low for Saturday at established reporting stations is near 50 to the mid 50s. Temperatures climbed into the 40s in most locations as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday. A few passing mid- to upper-level clouds are possible in the afternoon, but sun will still shine with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s on the coast to near 70 in some inland locations with rain chances near zero.

A little bit of moisture near the surface is forecast to return Saturday into Saturday night, allowing the low temperature Easter morning to be a little higher than Saturday’s low. The inland low is forecast to be in the lower 40s with a clear sky and light winds, but lows in the upper 30s can’t be ruled out for a few normally-colder locations. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 70s with sunshine.

A slow warming will take place during the new work week and highs reaching to near 80 as soon as Monday. Sunshine is forecast to stick around through Wednesday. As high pressure at the surface slides east to the Bahamas Wednesday, a southerly flow will start to bring back moisture at a faster pace. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s Monday, but increase to the mid 50s Wednesday. Lows Thursday morning are forecast to be in the lower 60s.

Rain chances will begin to increase starting Thursday at 20%, but be at least 40% as guidance models hint at the next storm system to enter the eastern United States. There may be enough convective energy Friday to include a chance of thunderstorms, but two recent runs of the American GFS have scaled that back a tad (trends will continue to be monitored). Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s with the morning low Friday in the mid to upper 60s.

