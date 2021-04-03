Advertisement

Couple married 72 years reunite after pandemic kept them apart

By WBZ Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (CNN) - A couple married 72 years reunited after COVID-19 kept them apart for about a year.

“Who’s that girl? Who’s that beautiful girl?” John Doyle asked as his wife Kay Doyle came into view.

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss.

“It’s magic, it really is,” John Doyle said. “I don’t know how long it’s been.”

While the couple have had socially distant visits, but they weren’t nearly enough as the long-awaited real ones.

“Wonderful!” Kay replied when asked how it felt to see him. “I wish I could get closer to him.”

The couple will celebrate 73 years together in September. Their longtime love story has weathered some storms. During the year apart, they both got the virus and survived.

“The secret is good luck. We were lucky,” John Doyle said.

Through sickness and through health, they’ve been right there together.

The couple wasted no time, going right in for a careful kiss. (Source: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
