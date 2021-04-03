Attorney General Moody calling on online platforms to block sale of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to prevent scammers from selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards on their platforms.

Attorney generals from a number of other states have joined Moody in this effort and wrote a letter to the social media platforms.

Moody said, “As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases, so do the number of scammers trying to exploit this health crisis for personal gain. I am asking eBay, Shopify and Twitter to help us prevent fraud by taking action to stop the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards through their online platforms.”

In the letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to do the following:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling the cards.

Moody is joined in sending this letter by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

You can read the full letter below:

