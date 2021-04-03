Advertisement

Attorney General Moody calling on online platforms to block sale of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to...
Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to prevent scammers from selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards on their platforms.(Office of the Attorney General Ashley Moody)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Twitter, eBay and Shopify to act immediately to prevent scammers from selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards on their platforms.

Attorney generals from a number of other states have joined Moody in this effort and wrote a letter to the social media platforms.

Moody said, “As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases, so do the number of scammers trying to exploit this health crisis for personal gain. I am asking eBay, Shopify and Twitter to help us prevent fraud by taking action to stop the sale of fraudulent vaccination cards through their online platforms.”

In the letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to do the following:

  • Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards
  • Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards
  • Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling the cards.

Moody is joined in sending this letter by the attorneys general of Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

You can read the full letter below:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee...
Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
Gov. DeSantis issues executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte...
Officials: Elementary school teacher in Fla. solicited sex with 2-year-old

Latest News

A sexual assault can not be blamed on the outfit you are wearing. That’s the message the...
‘They weren’t asking for it’: Sexual assault awareness clothing exhibit starts off in Tifton
The commission is reviewing production license proposals.
Ga. Access to Medical Cannabis Commission evaluating state cannabis production licenses
Three people are behind bars after Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade and investigators broke up a...
3 arrested after deputies break up dog fighting ring in Baker Co.
Saturday morning, Florida governor Ron DeSantis directed that all Florida flags be flown at...
Gov. DeSantis: Florida flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of fallen Capitol Police officer