Advertisement

Ga. Access to Medical Cannabis Commission evaluating state cannabis production licenses

The commission is reviewing production license proposals.
The commission is reviewing production license proposals.(KWCH 12)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s Hope Act in 2019.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission oversees and regulates licensing of in-state production of low THC oil. They’re also in charge of dispensing to registered patients.

The act also allows six private companies to grow cannabis in the state.

“You know, getting this to patients and making sure we got quality, making sure we have quality and making sure folks are being helped,” Dr. Christopher Edwards, commission chair, said as he wrapped up the commission’s last meeting.

The group met virtually in November to approve moving forward with applications. Those closed in January with 70 businesses applying.

There are two types of production, Class One and Two.

Thomas Howard, a cannabis lawyer, said Georgia is far behind when it comes to production and dispensing.

“For application purposes, it was very thick in the sense it had a lot of regulatory stuff you had to put in there, so the application was probably hundreds of pages long,” said Howard.

The commission is reviewing production license proposals.

WALB requested a list of companies that applied, but it’s considered confidential by law.

Adel city leaders said the city is a proposed location for a company seeking two licenses.

GAMCC is expected to announce contract awards in late May or early June.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee...
Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
Gov. DeSantis issues executive order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 27-year-old Xavier Donte...
Officials: Elementary school teacher in Fla. solicited sex with 2-year-old

Latest News

Three people are behind bars after Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade and investigators broke up a...
3 arrested after deputies break up dog fighting ring in Baker Co.
Saturday morning, Florida governor Ron DeSantis directed that all Florida flags be flown at...
Gov. DeSantis: Florida flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of fallen Capitol Police officer
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 3
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 3
Ms. Grow it All
Ms. Grow it All