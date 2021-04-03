Ga. Access to Medical Cannabis Commission evaluating state cannabis production licenses

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s Hope Act in 2019.

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission oversees and regulates licensing of in-state production of low THC oil. They’re also in charge of dispensing to registered patients.

The act also allows six private companies to grow cannabis in the state.

“You know, getting this to patients and making sure we got quality, making sure we have quality and making sure folks are being helped,” Dr. Christopher Edwards, commission chair, said as he wrapped up the commission’s last meeting.

The group met virtually in November to approve moving forward with applications. Those closed in January with 70 businesses applying.

There are two types of production, Class One and Two.

Thomas Howard, a cannabis lawyer, said Georgia is far behind when it comes to production and dispensing.

“For application purposes, it was very thick in the sense it had a lot of regulatory stuff you had to put in there, so the application was probably hundreds of pages long,” said Howard.

The commission is reviewing production license proposals.

WALB requested a list of companies that applied, but it’s considered confidential by law.

Adel city leaders said the city is a proposed location for a company seeking two licenses.

GAMCC is expected to announce contract awards in late May or early June.

