Ga. lawmakers issue statements on MLB’s 2021 All-Star Game change

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Major League Baseball’s (MLB) summer All-Star Game will no longer be hosted in Atlanta in response to new voting restrictions that Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law on March 25.

Several Georgia lawmakers responded to the announcement from the league:

Gov. Brian Kemp:: Today, Major League Baseball caved to fear, political opportunism, and liberal lies. Georgians-and all Americans - should fully understand what the MLB’s knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn’t agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter.

Speaker David Ralston:: “Stacey Abrams’ leftist lies have stolen the All-Star Game from Georgia. This decision is not only economically harmful, it also robs Georgians of a special celebration of our national pastime free of politics. But Georgia will not be bullied by socialists and their sympathizers. We will continue to stand for accessible, secure elections that are free and fair. And we will continue to speak truth despite extortion and intimidation.”

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock: “Businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and I respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law. It is not the people of Georgia or the workers of Georgia who crafted this law, it is politicians seeking to retain power at the expense of Georgians’ voices. And today’s decision by MLB is the unfortunate consequence of these politicians’ actions.

Maggie Chambers, Democratic Party of Georgia spokeswoman: “Georgia Republicans knew exactly what they were doing when they rushed through their voter suppression agenda and passed Senate Bill 202 — now, working Georgians will pay the price. It is ludicrous that Brian Kemp and Georgia Republicans are pretending that the MLB’s decision is about anything other than the GOP’s relentless attacks on voting rights of Black and Brown Georgians, and it is plainly dishonest to ‘both-sides’ a bill that legal experts, activists, and county elections officials all agree will make voting more difficult for Georgians.

