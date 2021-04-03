Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis: Florida flags to fly at half-staff to honor life of fallen Capitol Police officer

Saturday morning, Florida governor Ron DeSantis directed that all Florida flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life of fallen Capitol Police officer killed after a man rammed his car into him and another officer during a barricade,(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, Florida governor Ron DeSantis directed that all Florida flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life of a fallen Capitol Police officer killed after a man rammed his car into him and another officer during a barricade Friday.

This comes following President Joe Biden’s Friday evening Proclamation directing all flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Evans.

Officer William “Billy” Evans was an 18-year veteran of the force.

“I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Tuesday, April 6, 2021,” wrote Gov. DeSantis.

You can read Pres. Biden’s Proclamation below:

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

