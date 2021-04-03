LCSO unveils new patrol car patch to honor Autism Awareness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled an “autism commemorative patch” designed by a local teen that will be placed on several patrol vehicles for the duration of the month.

In a press release, LCSO said, “The Leon County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the power in acceptance and education when it comes to understanding autism and fostering greater awareness.”

The LCSO Autism Awareness Project began in 2020 as an effort to train deputies in autism awareness. The Florida State University Center for Autism and Related Disabilities provides training in autism recognition and response. Nathan Yarusso of Scotland Yard Design Concepts, with assistance from 17-year-old Josef Marlow, who utilizes FSU CARD services, designed the patch. The teen “was excited to give back to the center that helps him and so many others.”

An embroidered version of the patch is available for purchase, and all proceeds will be donated to CARD. Those interested in purchasing a patch can contact Captain Jimmy Goodman at goodmanj@leoncountyfl.gov

