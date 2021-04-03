Local doctor concerned about possible uptick in local COVID-19 cases as state case rate increases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Doctors continue warning of a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 as numbers start to creep back up.

According to the CDC’s website, Florida has seen an increase average in cases per week in the past two weeks with the rate rising over 500 cases per day.

Florida State University’s Dr. Christie Alexander said the increase may be due to people not wanting to get tested.

“We’re finding that people that are really sick are getting tested, but those that got exposed or maybe are asymptomatic are getting tested in the numbers they were before. So you put all of that together as well, and it could be a recipe for disaster.”

Speaking to people around Tallahassee, some told WCTV that they don’t feel the need to get tested because people around them are getting vaccinated.

From mid-January to April 2, the amount of people getting tested per day has dropped over 25,000, and if trends continue, experts like Dr. Alexander expect numbers to once again climb.

You can watch WCTV’s full interview with Dr. Alexander answering COVID-19-related questions by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.