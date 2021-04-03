Seven shot at Quincy nightclub after brawl spills into the street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Seven people were struck by gunfire early Saturday morning near a Quincy nightclub, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Lt. Anglie Holmes, deputies responded to Klub Vibez, formally the Platinum Night Club, located at 2114 Pat Thomas Parkway around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies learned of a fight between clubgoers inside the venue that reportedly erupted into gunshots. Patrons fled outside, fleeing for safety, according to GCSO.

Deputies found two people who had been injured by the gunfire on scene. They were taken to TMH.

Another victim was driven by friends to the CRMC Gadsden Campus with a gunshot wound in the face. That person was treated and released, per GCSO.

Later, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office located four more people who arrived at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. Two had to undergo surgery.

All of the victims survived, Lt. Holmes confirmed.

According to the press release, it wasn’t clear what role the injured had in the incident, and their names are being withheld as the investigation continues.

FDLE assisted the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office in processing the scene.

This isn’t the first time violence erupted outside this club. A man was killed in a neighboring parking lot last October.

