Advertisement

Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates

The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee...
The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a traffic crash on the 3100 block of Apalachee Parkway off of Capital Circle Southeast.(WCTV's Katie Kaplan)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on the 3100 block of Apalachee Parkway off of Capital Circle Southeast.

The pedestrian has been left with serious injuries. Some lanes are blocked.

TPD is currently investigating the crash.

The roadway on Apalachee Parkway, eastbound from Capital Circle, will be closed as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to find out more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
Victim of Tuesday I-10 rest stop murder was FSU graduate
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has...
Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

Latest News

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled an “autism...
LCSO unveils new patrol car patch to honor Autism Awareness Month
Friday, 304 employees with Lowndes County Schools received their COVID-19 vaccine, according to...
300+ Lowndes County Schools employees get COVID-19 vaccine Friday
For the first time in a year, churches are holding in-person services for Good Friday and...
Local churches prepare for in-person Easter services
Friday, Atlanta lost Major League Baseball’s summer All-Star Game over the league’s objections...
Atlanta mayor, FAMU alum responds to MLB All-Star game being pulled from Georgia