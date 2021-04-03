Vehicle/pedestrian crash on Apalachee Parkway leaves 1 with serious injuries, lanes blocked as TPD investigates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is on scene at a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on the 3100 block of Apalachee Parkway off of Capital Circle Southeast.

The pedestrian has been left with serious injuries. Some lanes are blocked.

TPD is currently investigating the crash.

The roadway on Apalachee Parkway, eastbound from Capital Circle, will be closed as the investigation continues. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian in the 3100 block of Apalachee Parkway. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kHp9u90EvL — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) April 3, 2021

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

#HappeningNow Eastbound lanes of Apalachee Pkwy are closed at Capital Circle in Tallahassee. @TallyPD on scene. @WCTV working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/QFcIJXVVgr — Katie Kaplan (@KatieKaplanTV) April 3, 2021

This is a developing story. WCTV has reached out to find out more details. Check back for updates.

