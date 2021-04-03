Advertisement

Wiregrass, Valdosta State sign agreement to benefit engineering transfer students

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - In a Friday press release, Valdosta State University announced that is has signed a course articulation agreement with Wiregrass Technical College to maximize the transfer of credits from Wiregrass at VSU and pursue a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology.

The new agreement will allow “student transition between the two institutions of higher education” to be simplified, the press release said.

VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program launched 2020. It was created to provide an additional opportunity for students to earn degrees that are necessary for employment in industrial, electrical, mechanical, and computer engineering technology careers.

VSU’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program currently has 44 major.

According to the press release, VSU feels strongly about the role it plays in promoting the growth of South Georgia and providing resources and support to improve economic and community development.

