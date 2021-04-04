BPS asking public for help identifying woman wanted for questioning in incident at Woodall’s

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety is asking the public for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred at Woodall’s on Saturday.

BPS posted photos of the woman and her vehicle on their Facebook page.

BPS posted photos of the woman and her vehicle on their Facebook page. (Bainbridge Public Safety)

BPS posted photos of the woman and her vehicle on their Facebook page. (Bainbridge Public Safety)

If you think you recognize the woman, or the vehicle she was driving, BPS asks that you contact Officer Trenton Olhausen at 229-726-6906 or by email at trentono@bainbridgecity.com. You can also leave an anonymous tip at by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.